Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $111.05

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.05, but opened at $113.80. Visteon shares last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 503 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

