Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $111.05

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.05, but opened at $113.80. Visteon shares last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 503 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
