Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE VST opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

