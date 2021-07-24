Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.74 million and a P/E ratio of 33.92. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Vitru worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

