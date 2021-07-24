Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 151 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

