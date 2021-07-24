Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 172,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,347. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.