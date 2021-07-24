Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Credicorp worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of BAP opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.