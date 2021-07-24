Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $19.59 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.82 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

