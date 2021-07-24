Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,596,072 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 962.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,072 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

