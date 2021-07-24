Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 402,739 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

