Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 377 to GBX 520. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Volution Group traded as high as GBX 484.23 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.31), with a volume of 485391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £958.38 million and a PE ratio of 91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.93.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

