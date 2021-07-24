Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 250,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

