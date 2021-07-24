Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $37,343.36 and $10,883.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

