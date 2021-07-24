Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.02. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 48,014 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.