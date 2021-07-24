Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

WD opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.88.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

