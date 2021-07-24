Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $41.29 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.78 or 0.06388725 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00136902 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,137,400 coins and its circulating supply is 77,416,368 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.