Washington Harbour Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the period. MKS Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 281,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

