WAX Achieves Market Cap of $229.53 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, WAX has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $229.53 million and $14.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00104879 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,760,399,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,675,994,525 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.