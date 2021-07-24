WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.40

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €5.40 ($6.35) and last traded at €5.38 ($6.33), with a volume of 4294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.40 ($6.35).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.53 million and a PE ratio of 41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.