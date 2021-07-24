WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28.

About WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

