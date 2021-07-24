Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 829,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,480. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

