Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

WRI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

