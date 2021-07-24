Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.
WRI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
