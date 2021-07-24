Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of WABC opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

