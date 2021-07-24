Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Up 0.9%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

