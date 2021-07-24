Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WAB opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

