Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $104.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.93.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.