Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report $69.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.63 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. 1,048,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

