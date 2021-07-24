Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 over the last 90 days.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.04.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

