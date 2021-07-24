Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

