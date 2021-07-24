William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.