WINkLink Market Cap Tops $244.00 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $244.00 million and $52.85 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

