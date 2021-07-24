World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.09. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

