Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WRAP opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $498,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,235.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,015 over the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

