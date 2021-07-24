Wrapped NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.15 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $10.70 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $53.76 or 0.00158341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00837405 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

