WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSPOF. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.22.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00. WSP Global has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $121.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

