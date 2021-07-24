XN Exponent Advisors LLC Has $140.68 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 104.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 8.0% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $140,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Booking by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,405,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Booking by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,202.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,252.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

