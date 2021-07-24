XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.51

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.51 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 2794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Insiders have sold 221,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,375,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in XPEL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 6.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in XPEL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

