XTRABYTES Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $725,968.01 and $228.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

