Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 8.9% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

