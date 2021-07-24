Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

TSLA stock opened at $643.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.93. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,572,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

