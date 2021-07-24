Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 445,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,458. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.