Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $271.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

