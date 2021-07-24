Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce sales of $181.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $173.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $825.13 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 271,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Commvault Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

