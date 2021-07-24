Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $2.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.51 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $45.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

EOSE traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 231,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,147. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.