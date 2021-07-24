Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. 197,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,448. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

