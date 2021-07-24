Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.23. 115,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,724. Impinj has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

