Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.