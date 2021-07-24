Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 80,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,756. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $519.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

