Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 776,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

