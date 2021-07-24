Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $57.69. 268,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

