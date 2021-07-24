Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $4,059,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crown by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. 3,049,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

